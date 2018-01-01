Iggy Azalea cancels almost all tour dates

Iggy Azalea has cancelled almost all of the 21 dates on her North American tour.

According to notices on the Ticketmaster website posted on Saturday (06Oct18), all but four of the dates – in Minneapolis, St. Louis, Salt Lake City and Hollywood, California – have been marked as cancelled.

The five-week tour, her first in the U.S. in four years, was scheduled to kick off on 27 October in Hollywood, Florida, and finish on 4 December in Houston, Texas.

The news comes days after her opening act, CupcakKe, announced she would no longer be performing on Azalea’s tour due to a “change of plans”.

"Due to a change of plans, i unfortunately will no longer be able to attend tour with Iggy. I’m grateful for the opportunity... and I'll be going on tour by myself when the album drops... be looking out for dates," she wrote on Tuesday (02Oct18).

However, she then took to Twitter on Saturday to further explain what had gone wrong, and alleged the money she was originally offered for the tour was slashed dramatically.

“Listen y’all , I went from getting paid 330k on this tour to 30k that’s what I mean by 'change plans'... THIS WAS NOT IGGY THAT CHANGED PLANS !!!!! It was the ones that put it together !!!!! Iggy knows I love her …. I just need that bag IN FULL that’s all," CupcakKe shared.

A rep for Azalea has yet to comment on the report, and the Australian star has not mentioned the cancellations on social media.

The tour was in support of the rapper's Survive the Summer EP, which was released in August (18) and featured guest spots from Wiz Khalifa and Tyga.