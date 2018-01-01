Opera singer Montserrat Caballe dies at 85

Spanish soprano Montserrat Caballe has died at the age of 85 in Barcelona.The singer was famed for her bel canto technique and her interpretations of the roles of Rossini, Bellini and Donizetti. She also achieved pop success with Freddy Mercury on Barcelona in 1987.She had been suffering from health complaints for some time and was admitted to hospital in Barcelona last month, according to news agency Efe.The song Barcelona was first released in 1987 and later became an anthem for the city's 1992 Olympics, the year after Mercury died. Caballé sang at the opening ceremony with Domingo and José Carreras.Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez said: “A great ambassador of our country has died. Her voice and tenderness will remain with us forever.”In her almost unlimited repertoire, she starred in 90 opera roles with nearly 4,000 stage performances.Spanish media suggest plans are being made for a funeral in Barcelona on Monday.