Offset fakes health scare to present Cardi B with new car

Rapper Offset tricked his wife Cardi B into thinking he had suffered a health scare on Thursday night (04Oct18) just so he could surprise her with a new car gift.

The Bodak Yellow star took to Instagram to share her man's devious plot, revealing she had been planning to fly to Los Angeles for work when she was told Offset had fainted, prompting the hip-hop hitmaker to rush to their Atlanta, Georgia home instead.

However, upon arriving, she found out there was no medical "emergency" as it had just been a ruse, as he actually wanted to give her an early birthday present by handing her the keys to a new Lamborghini Urus.

Cardi, who shares newborn daughter Kulture with Offset, admitted the cheeky prank had left her with mixed feelings.

"I don't even know how I feel, y'all, 'cause I've been praying for the last two hours to every godd**n religion that there is like, 'God, I hope this n**ger is OK,'" she explained in a video posted on Instagram.

"(I was thinking), 'Why nobody answering my calls, acting funny?'," she continued. "'I don't wanna raise my baby by myself. Jesus Christ, I hope everything is OK.'"

After showing off the luxury Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV), which has a starting price of $200,000 (£152,700), she then turned the camera on the Migos MC and gushed, "I'm so happy. Babe, I love you."

Although Cardi was thrilled at the generous gift, she made it clear in the video's caption that she didn't appreciate the emotional rollercoaster she had endured on her journey home.

"I'm happy and mad at the same time," she wrote. "I been crying and praying for like 2 hours (sic). I love you babe. Thanks for the gift. Please don't scare me again you know I suffer from anxiety..."

Alongside another video, she added: "I wanna make love and fight at the same time".

The lavish present is Cardi's second new car - back in July (18), she and Offset purchased matching Lamborghinis, even though the new mum, who turns 26 next week (11Oct18), cannot drive.

"If I'm going to rap about having a Lambo, I'm going to own a motherf**king Lambo," she said at the time.

Now Cardi is determined to take driving lessons so the New York native can get behind the wheel of her new cars.

In one of Thursday's Instagram clips, she remarked, "D**n! Now, I'm really going to have to learn how to drive."