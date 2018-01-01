Rapper The Game is a wanted man over missed court hearing

A judge has issued an arrest warrant for rapper The Game after he failed to show for a hearing in his sexual assault case.

The hip-hop star, real name Jayceon Taylor, was successfully sued in 2016 by Priscilla Rainey, a contestant on his U.S. reality dating series She's Got Game, after claiming he assaulted her while filming a scene in a Los Angeles bar.

In August (18), Judge Gary Feinerman denied The Game's motion for a new trial and ordered the verdict and a $7 million (£5.3 million) judgement to stand, explaining the jury's decision was well-supported by the evidence, witnesses, and Rainey's own testimony.

Rainey is now attempting to obtain the money she is owed and the parties were due in court earlier this week (ends05Oct18) for a hearing. However, Taylor filed papers stating he could not appear in person because he was obligated to be on U.S. TV show Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out Live. He also sought permission to have his lawyer represent him at the hearing, but the judge in the ongoing case found him in contempt of court and issued a warrant for his arrest.

The arrest warrant was stayed until Friday morning (05Oct18), but when the rapper failed to appear before the judge, he ordered the star's immediate arrest. According to The Blast, the judge wants Taylor detained before his concert in Portland, Oregon on Friday night.

The Dreams hitmaker has yet to comment on the most recent developments in the civil case, but he previously stated he is working to comply with the judge's orders and submit his financial paperwork to the court.