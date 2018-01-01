Rita Ora single after 'split' from boyfriend Andrew Watt

Rita Ora is single again having apparently split from her on-off musician boyfriend Andrew Watt.

The Hot Right Now hitmaker was pictured holidaying with Andrew as recently as August (18), having first been linked in 2016, when they enjoyed a romantic getaway to Rome, Italy.

U.K. chat show host Jonathan Ross revealed the star is definitely single on his show by trying to get Fred Sirieix, the presenter of British matchmaking show First Dates to find her a man.

Jonathan said to her: "You're single at the moment. Fred here is known for fixing people up on dates. Fred you must have a nice young guy we can set Rita up with?"

Fred did offer to help the 27-year-old singer back in the dating game, but she declined, saying: "I think I'm fine...ish. I'm blushing!"

Her representatives did not respond to a request for comment on the singer's romantic status.

Rita previously set tongues wagging by grinding with Liam Payne at a MTV Video Music Awards after-party in August, and has previously dated stars including Calvin Harris and Rob Kardashian. Her new track, Let You Love Me, is about her problems in relationships.

Describing the song's theme she told Jonathan: "Let You Love Me is basically a song that I really wanted to involve my experience in love so far in my life and I thought that I always make it very difficult for myself and so Let You Love Me is a song of frustration and growth within myself, being like 'I could just let you love me for once.'"

As well as baring all in her new song, Rita has literally done so in a raunchy photoshoot for Britain's Clash magazine. The star appears naked except for fingerless PVC gloves on the cover, while other shots feature her posing seductively in just her underwear and tight-fitting sweaters.