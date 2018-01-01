Stormzy almost missed Adele shout-out at first ever gig

Stormzy almost missed Adele dedicating a song to him at a gig - but was saved by his girlfriend Maya Jama agreeing to go out for food.

The U.K. grime rapper attended the Hello hitmaker's concert at London's O2 Arena in May 2016 - his first proper gig.

From the stage Adele praised Stormzy, real name Michael Omari Jr., and dedicated her song Make You Feel My Love to him.

As the Shut Up hitmaker recorded the shoutout on his phone, many fans believed the moment was set up in advance - but he insists it was a total surprise.

"People think I knew she was gonna shout me out," he tells British Vogue. "I swear to God I didn't. I was just recording, I was Snapchatting, chilling. So Maya's gone to get food. (I'm) chilling, recording, recording, and Adele's talking and he's like, 'Yeah we've got someone very special in the crowd today, yeah we've got Stormzy.' I said, 'Oh my days, what'."

Revealing he almost missed the moment, as he considered stepping out himself, he adds: "The missus (Maya) has come back and I've said, 'Thank God I didn't go and get the food. That would've been turmoil right there.'"

At the time, Stormzy, 25, posted the video of Adele's shout-out to him on Instagram, and wrote that it had "made my year".

The two Londoners are now pals and he returned the favour by serenading the singer at her Titanic-themed 30th birthday bash in July (18). In another Instagram post he described the party as the "best night of my entire life" and wrote that it meant "the absolute world" to him. She also attended one of his shows last year (17).

As well as saving her boyfriend from missing out on his big moment, Maya, 24, has seen her star rise alongside his, bagging a DJ slot on BBC Radio 1, and becoming a sought-after TV host in the U.K.