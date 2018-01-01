Lady Gaga praises 'brave' Dr. Ford for coming forward with Brett Kavanaugh allegations

Lady Gaga has praised Dr. Christine Blasey Ford for having the bravery to come forward with her sexual assault allegations against U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

In September (18), psychology professor Ford stood before a Senate Judiciary Committee and testified that Kavanaugh had sexually assaulted her when they were both in high school in the 1980s. Despite her allegations, the Judiciary Committee voted the nomination through, and an FBI investigation into the claims found no evidence to suggest Kavanaugh is guilty.

During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday (04Oct18), Lady Gaga, who revealed four years ago she had been raped at the age of 19, heaped praise on Ford for coming forward.

Referring to those who question whether Ford's memory of the alleged incident can be trusted, the Poker Face singer said, "The answer is 'yes'... If someone is assaulted, or experiences trauma, there is scientific proof, it's biology, that people change, the brain changes. Literally, what it does is it takes the trauma and puts it in a box and it files it away and shuts it so that we can survive the pain.

"But what I believe that I have seen is that when this woman saw that Judge Kavanaugh was going to be possibly put in the highest position of power in the judicial system of this country, she was triggered and that box opened and when that box opened, she was brave enough to share it with the world, to protect this country."

Calling the debate between Ford and Kavanaugh "one of the most upsetting things I have ever witnessed", the 32-year-old recalled, as "a sexual assault survivor", the other ways people can be affected afterwards, saying it can cause body pain, a raised level of anxiety, and a "complete avoidance of wanting to remember or think about what happened to you."

A vote to confirm Kavanaugh into the Supreme Court will be held on Saturday.