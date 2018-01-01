Michael Buble: 'I wished it had been me and not Noah battling cancer'

Michael Buble has opened up on his son's devastating cancer diagnosis, admitting he wished "many times" it had been him who was affected.

In November 2016, the Grammy winner and his wife Luisana Lopilato revealed Noah, now five, had been diagnosed with liver cancer. The tot was treated in Los Angeles, and had surgery in December to remove the tumour after having medication to shrink it. And in April 2017, Lopilato revealed that Noah was in recovery.

In an interview with Australia's Nine Today Show, Buble opened up about his son's life-changing battle.

"It sucked and it still sucks because what we went through was THE, capital THE, worst possible thing that you could hear as a parent and maybe as a human being," the singer shared. "I much rather would've it been me. I wished, many times I wished it had been.

"There were a million times that my wife and I were just, surviving, struggling to survive and to breathe and… more times than people could understand, some days when we wished we didn't wake up.”

An emotional Buble fought back tears during the interview, adding the support for his family "gave us faith in humanity".

And he candidly shared that his son's diagnosis made him confront the fact that he had begun to lose his love for making music.

"When we got the diagnosis I remember sitting in one of the hospital rooms, and I remember how clear things became to me and part of that clarity is I promised myself that I never wanted ego or the narcissistic part of whatever this business that we're in is, I couldn't stomach it anymore," he explained. "I never ever again did social media after that day... I think that ignorance has become the greatest bliss for me."

The singer has immersed himself in family life, and he and Lopilato welcomed their third child together, a baby girl named Vida, over the summer, and is back with a new album (heart emoji) Love in November.

"I could never have imagined that i could be this this free and this happy. I wanna be a good dad, a good family dude who happens to love making music," he smiled.