Carrie Underwood fronts Disney's new anti-bullying initiative

Carrie Underwood is spearheading a new campaign to prevent bullying.

The country star has signed on as Disney's Choose Kindness campaign ambassador, and she's kicking off America's National Bullying Prevention Month with a message.

"It's time to stop the hate and spread some love," the country singer says in a new public service announcement. "You are beautiful. You are smart. You are awesome. And you never have to change for anybody.

"You have the voice and you have the power. You're so much stronger when we come together. It's your choice, so choose to be inspired. Choose to be accepting. Be strong. Be brave. Be awesome. Be daring. Be kind. Choose kindness."

The 35-second ad includes a snippet of Underwood's new single, Love Wins, which she also co-wrote, and she explains she wanted to record a track that helps people in troubled times.

"We weren't trying to speak negatively about our world, because we live in an amazing world, but I feel like we get really caught up in surface things and I feel like in this world, we're quick to get angry at each other," she said recently. "I personally think that we're all different for a reason. I feel like if you just sit down and talk to somebody who's not like you and keep it calm, we can all learn from each other."

The 35-year-old, who is currently expecting her second child with husband Mike Fisher, previously told Redbook magazine in 2016 that the bullying she experiences online has forced her to "have a barrier up" to protect herself, meaning the trolls have stopped her from being able to interact with her fans on various social media platforms.

Carrie is already mum to a three-year-old son named Isaiah.