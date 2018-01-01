R. Kelly's ex-wife thought she was going to die during alleged attack

R. Kelly's ex-wife once feared the singer would kill her during an alleged fight.

Andrea Kelly opened up about the alleged abuse she suffered at the hands of the I Believe I Can Fly hitmaker this summer (18) as she revealed she contemplated suicide as a way of breaking free from the marriage.

And, in a new interview with the hosts of U.S. chat show The View, she explained she felt compelled to come forward with her claims following repeated allegations of inappropriate sexual behaviour against her ex from a number of women and young girls in recent months.

Andrea insists she is speaking out because she allegedly experienced similar issued with Kelly - and she wants the accusers to know she believes them.

And detailing one scary incident in the back of a Hummer, she stated, "A lot of people know that I'm a professional dancer so my body is my work and I remember one time he attacked me in the back of a Hummer and I do suffer from (post traumatic stress disorder) PTSD because of it...," she said on Thursday (04Apr18). "I thought I was going to die because what he had done was he had taken my left arm and put it behind me and his weight was on my body, but he didn't realise his forearm was on my neck."

"So as he's pressing down, my breathing is getting laboured and the only reason why I think I made it out is because I said, 'Robert, you're going to kill me, I can't breathe, you have to get your arm off of my neck'," she added. "And I just remember sitting in the back of the Hummer and it got blue and I just thought, 'Oh my God, I'm going to die in the back of this Hummer and he's just going to drive off with my body in the back seat and nobody is going to know'."

Kelly has not commented on Andrea's claims, but he has vehemently denied the allegations against him.