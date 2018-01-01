Camila Cabello leads 2018 MTV EMA nominations

Camila Cabello looks set for a big night at the 2018 MTV Europe Music Awards after scooping six nominations.

The former Fifth Harmony singer has been nominated for categories including Best Artist, Best Video and Best Song for Havana, Best Pop, Biggest Fans and Best US Act.

She is closely followed by Ariana Grande and Post Malone, who have five mentions each. All three will compete against each other for the coveted Best Artist prize, alongside Drake and Dua Lipa.

Camila, who won the Video of the Year prize at the MTV Video Music Awards in August (18), will have tough competition on her hands for the EMAs Best Video award as she has to go up against Ariana for No Tears Left to Cry, This is America by Childish Gambino, Freaky Friday by Lil Dicky featuring Chris Brown and APES**T by The Carters, aka Beyonce and JAY-Z.

Camila and Ariana will also go head-to-head in the Best Song category, which also features Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line for Meant To Be, Drake for God's Plan and Post Malone and 21 Savage for Rockstar.

Besides Camila and Ariana, other nominees for Best Pop include Dua Lipa, Hailee Steinfeld, and Shawn Mendes.

The Best Look category will also be an interesting one, as it features rap rivals Cardi B and Nicki Minaj, who got into a fight at a New York Fashion Week party in September. They are up against Migos, which features Cardi's husband Offset, plus Post Malone and Dua Lipa.

The 2018 MTV Europe Music Awards, which are fan-voted, take place at the Bilbao Exhibition Centre in Spain on 4 November.

The main list of nominees is as follows:

Best Artist:

Ariana Grande

Camila Cabello

Drake

Dua Lipa

Post Malone

Best Video:

Ariana Grande - No Tears Left to Cry

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug - Havana

Childish Gambino - This Is America

Lil Dicky ft. Chris Brown - Freaky Friday

The Carters - APES**T

Best Song:

Ariana Grande - No Tears Left to Cry

Bebe Rexha ft. Florida Georgia Line - Meant To Be

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug - Havana

Drake - God’s Plan

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage - Rockstar

Best Pop:

Ariana Grande

Camila Cabello

Dua Lipa

Hailee Steinfeld

Shawn Mendes

Best New:

Anne-Marie

Bazzi

Cardi B

Hayley Kiyoko

Jessie Reyez

Best Look:

Cardi B

Dua Lipa

Migos

Nicki Minaj

Post Malone

Best Hip Hop:

Drake

Eminem

Migos

Nicki Minaj

Travis Scott

Best Live:

Ed Sheeran

Muse

P!nk

Shawn Mendes

The Carters

Best Rock:

5 Seconds Of Summer

Foo Fighters

Imagine Dragons

Muse

U2

Best Alternative:

Fall Out Boy

Panic! At The Disco

The 1975

Thirty Seconds To Mars

Twenty one pilots

Best Electronic:

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Marshmello

Martin Garrix

The Chainsmokers

Biggest Fans:

BTS

Camila Cabello

Selena Gomez

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift

Best World Stage:

Clean Bandit - MTV Crashes Plymouth, UK 2017

Charli XCX - MTV Crashes Plymouth, UK 2017

David Guetta - Trafalgar Square, UK 2017

Jason Derulo - Isle of MTV Malta 2018

Post Malone - Wireless Festival, UK 2018

Migos - Wireless Festival, UK 2018

J Cole - Wireless Festival, UK 2018

Nick Jonas - MTV Spotlight @ Hyperplay, Singapore 2018

Alessia Cara - MTV Spotlight @ Hyperplay, Singapore 2018