Camila Cabello leads 2018 MTV EMA nominations

Camila Cabello looks set for a big night at the 2018 MTV Europe Music Awards after scooping six nominations.
The former Fifth Harmony singer has been nominated for categories including Best Artist, Best Video and Best Song for Havana, Best Pop, Biggest Fans and Best US Act.
She is closely followed by Ariana Grande and Post Malone, who have five mentions each. All three will compete against each other for the coveted Best Artist prize, alongside Drake and Dua Lipa.
Camila, who won the Video of the Year prize at the MTV Video Music Awards in August (18), will have tough competition on her hands for the EMAs Best Video award as she has to go up against Ariana for No Tears Left to Cry, This is America by Childish Gambino, Freaky Friday by Lil Dicky featuring Chris Brown and APES**T by The Carters, aka Beyonce and JAY-Z.
Camila and Ariana will also go head-to-head in the Best Song category, which also features Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line for Meant To Be, Drake for God's Plan and Post Malone and 21 Savage for Rockstar.
Besides Camila and Ariana, other nominees for Best Pop include Dua Lipa, Hailee Steinfeld, and Shawn Mendes.
The Best Look category will also be an interesting one, as it features rap rivals Cardi B and Nicki Minaj, who got into a fight at a New York Fashion Week party in September. They are up against Migos, which features Cardi's husband Offset, plus Post Malone and Dua Lipa.
The 2018 MTV Europe Music Awards, which are fan-voted, take place at the Bilbao Exhibition Centre in Spain on 4 November.
The main list of nominees is as follows:
Best Artist:
Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello
Drake
Dua Lipa
Post Malone
Best Video:
Ariana Grande - No Tears Left to Cry
Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug - Havana
Childish Gambino - This Is America
Lil Dicky ft. Chris Brown - Freaky Friday
The Carters - APES**T
Best Song:
Ariana Grande - No Tears Left to Cry
Bebe Rexha ft. Florida Georgia Line - Meant To Be
Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug - Havana
Drake - God’s Plan
Post Malone ft. 21 Savage - Rockstar
Best Pop:
Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello
Dua Lipa
Hailee Steinfeld
Shawn Mendes
Best New:
Anne-Marie
Bazzi
Cardi B
Hayley Kiyoko
Jessie Reyez
Best Look:
Cardi B
Dua Lipa
Migos
Nicki Minaj
Post Malone
Best Hip Hop:
Drake
Eminem
Migos
Nicki Minaj
Travis Scott
Best Live:
Ed Sheeran
Muse
P!nk
Shawn Mendes
The Carters
Best Rock:
5 Seconds Of Summer
Foo Fighters
Imagine Dragons
Muse
U2
Best Alternative:
Fall Out Boy
Panic! At The Disco
The 1975
Thirty Seconds To Mars
Twenty one pilots
Best Electronic:
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Marshmello
Martin Garrix
The Chainsmokers
Biggest Fans:
BTS
Camila Cabello
Selena Gomez
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift
Best World Stage:
Clean Bandit - MTV Crashes Plymouth, UK 2017
Charli XCX - MTV Crashes Plymouth, UK 2017
David Guetta - Trafalgar Square, UK 2017
Jason Derulo - Isle of MTV Malta 2018
Post Malone - Wireless Festival, UK 2018
Migos - Wireless Festival, UK 2018
J Cole - Wireless Festival, UK 2018
Nick Jonas - MTV Spotlight @ Hyperplay, Singapore 2018
Alessia Cara - MTV Spotlight @ Hyperplay, Singapore 2018