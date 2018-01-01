Dua Lipa denies recording James Bond soundtrack

Dua Lipa has denied that she is recording the soundtrack for the upcoming James Bond film, Bond 25.

The singer's name was thrown into the running in July (18) by Years & Years star Mikey Goldsworthy, who claimed his own band would not be responsible for the lead track as he believed Dua had been selected instead.

"Am I not supposed to say that?" he added, before bandmate Olly Alexander joked: "Do you have intel we don't?"

However, in a recent interview with British GQ, Dua admitted that there was no truth to the rumour, and was unsure how it had started.

"I have no idea about this," the 23-year-old insisted. "I don’t even know where all these rumours began. But of course I’d love to do the Bond theme tune."

The New Rules hitmaker went on to share that the film producers had not even been in touch about the soundtrack, but is secretly hoping the speculation is true so she can join the rankings alongside music legends such as Madonna, Adele, Nancy Sinatra and Shirley Bassey.

"It would be a great opportunity. If the rumours are true, I’m over the moon," she smiled.

In the meantime, the British star has been hard at work on the follow-up to her critically acclaimed self-titled debut album, which is expected to be released next year. She told GQ that the record "has to be different from what’s expected", and shared some interesting news with her fans over Twitter.

"i’m (sic) really excited for all this new music. there’s still time but it’s shaping up nicely. I think I have my album title," she wrote on Wednesday (03Oct). "I’m gonna keep it a secret till im 100% sure but it’s all feeling quite conceptual... and no, no alliteration in the title. Atleast not for now hahaha (sic)."