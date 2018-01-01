Kanye West launches into rant about Elon Musk during art school visit

Kanye West jumped onto a table and told art students to leave tech billionaire Elon Musk alone when he visited a school in Michigan on Tuesday (02Oct18).

The Stronger rapper paid a visit to College for Creative Studies in Detroit on Tuesday, when he mingled with students and checked out their projects.

However, his appearance took an unexpected turn when he got on top of a classroom table and gave them an impromptu lesson, with footage taken by an eyewitness showing him yelling, "Elon Musk, I don't give a f**k who's over at his house, leave that man the f***k alone."

The video also shows him telling the students, "I have to innovate".

Alongside the footage, the student wrote in the caption, "Kanye really came to our little art school and told us to leave elon musk alone."

Musk recently had to resign as the chairman of his auto company, Tesla, and pay $20 million (£15 million) in a settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over a suit alleging securities fraud. Musk, who remains chief executive of the company, came under scrutiny after he tweeted, "Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured," in August.

The 41-year-old may have also been referring to comments fellow rapper Azealia Banks made in August, when she said she was at Musk's home to work on music with his former girlfriend Grimes but had to wait around "while Grimes coddled her boyfriend for being too stupid to know not to go on Twitter while on acid."

During his visit to Detroit, Kanye also hung out with Quicken Loans founder Dan Gilbert and StockX CEO Josh Luber, according to the Detroit Free Press. He also ate a plate of bugs to celebrate his father Ray "beating cancer".

Besides a picture of the dish on Instagram, he wrote, "My dad and I are going to eat this plate of bugs to celebrate him beating cancer. No more fear."