Desiigner tries to punch concert heckler

Rapper Desiigner was reportedly involved in an altercation with a fan at his concert in Denmark on Monday night (01Oct18).



The Panda hitmaker was in the middle of his set when an audience member began to heckle him. In a video obtained by TMZ, the 21-year-old appears to argue with the concertgoer before trying to punch him.



News of the incident comes one day after it was reported the rapper was kicked off a Scandinavian Airlines flight for allegedly threatening the crew on Monday, after the show. Desiigner, real name Sidney Selby III, was flying from Sweden to Germany when he was reportedly involved in an incident, in which he claimed a member of the crew had placed her hands on him.



She maintains he instigated the incident.



"We can confirm that we had an incident last night where passengers behaved threatening (sic) towards our crew during a flight," a representative for the airline told The Blast. "Safety is our first priority and threatening behaviour towards our passengers and crew is not acceptable."



Following the alleged incident, an angry Desiigner took to Instagram to defend himself.



"They kicked me off my flight because this b**ch put her hands on me," he said in a video rant. "They always try to make the black man play the white card and it's, like, I'm tired of trying to be victim of that s**t (sic)."



The rapper has yet to comment on the incident involving the fan, and it is not yet known if he will face any legal action over the alleged altercation.

