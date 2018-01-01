Cheryl's new album 'to feature baby Bear'

British popstar Cheryl's new album is likely to feature her and Liam Payne's young son Bear, according to her producer Naughty Boy.

Naughty, real name Shahid Khan, has worked with her on several tracks for the new record - and says it will be a personal album about motherhood and her split from the One Direction star.

He hinted that 18-month-old Bear has recorded vocals for one track, telling Britain's Daily Star newspaper: "Yeah I'm pretty sure he may have voiced over on something."

Explaining that he wanted people to "get to know the real Cheryl", he adds: "She is judged, but look at what she has experienced in the last couple of years, you know. Being a mum has changed her. Being in a relationship, being out of a relationship... I think that it will all come across with the music. It is the right time for her to speak."

The producer says the former Girls Aloud star has embraced songwriting for her new album, rather than just belting out hits penned for her.

"She is in a good space and she is so concerned about the songwriting aspect," he reveals. "People assume 'oh it's Cheryl Cole, she will just have the song written for her and she will sing it,' - no, not this time."

Cheryl split from Liam over the summer (18), and her ex has delayed and reworked his own debut solo album in the wake of their breakup.

Naughty says the lyrics the Call My Name hitmaker has penned for her new tracks will also address her relationship problems, adding: "The lyrics really mean something to her - sometimes you have to put a bit of heart for people to see that there is a real struggle."

Neither of Cheryl or Liam's albums addressing their relationship and split has received a release date, but her comeback track is rumoured to be called Love Made Me Do.