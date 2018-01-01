Tearful Nicki Minaj reveals experiences with domestic violence

Nicki Minaj struggled to hold back tears as she opened up about her experiences with domestic violence in two teasers for her documentary.

The 35-year-old star let the cameras into her world for upcoming feature Queen, the trailers for which were released on Tuesday (02Oct18). In the first teaser, Nicki recalled growing up with a violent father, and how it's affected her own romantic relationships.

"I remember when my mother would let my father be violent with her, and she always brings up this story... as a little girl, I would stand in front of my mother, and go like this (with my arms out)," Nicki said in the footage, as her voice cracked. "That's why I'm like, maybe some people would describe me as abrasive, or b**chy or whatever, because I vowed from that age, no man would ever be with me and call me out my name, treat me like that... And then all of the sudden, that was my life."

Nicki also had an abusive relationship herself - which had a dramatic effect on her. Recalling questioning her identity as a result of that romance, the Anaconda star mused: "Who was I going to inspire when I had nothing in me to give? I let one human being make me so low, that I didn’t even remember who I was. I was scared to get in the studio. I didn’t believe in myself." She didn't name the man in question.

However, when Nicki moved to Miami and then New York, she felt as though she had broken free from her past. It was then that she penned the tracks Coco Chanel and Good Form, both of which feature on Queen, her fourth studio album.