Chance the Rapper and John Mayer to perform at Mac Miller tribute show

Chance The Rapper and John Mayer will hit the stage later this month (Oct18) for a tribute show to rapper Mac Miller.

The musicians will join Travis Scott, SZA, Schoolboy Q, Ty Dolla $ign, Miguel, and many others for the Mac Miller: A Celebration of Life show at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on 31 October.

According to TMZ, proceeds from the concert will benefit The Mac Miller Circles Fund.

"The support we've experienced is evident in this amazing lineup and is a testament to Malcolm's incredible life," Mac's mum Karen Meyers says. "He was a caring, loving human with a smile that could light up the sky and a soul that was out to make the world a kinder place and the MMCF will continue to do just that."

Miller, real name Malcolm McCormick, passed away last month (Sep18) of a suspected drug overdose. Following his death, many of the performers, including Scott and Mayer, paid tribute to the late rapper.

It is unclear if Miller's ex-girlfriend, Ariana Grande, will make an appearance at the tribute show, but the concert comes a few weeks after she opened up about losing him on social media.

"i adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will," she wrote on Instagram. "i can't believe you aren't here anymore. i really can't wrap my head around it..."

"i'm so sorry i couldn't fix or take your pain away," she added. "i really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you're okay now. rest."

Mac was also honoured in his native Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania last month when hundreds of fans gathered for a candlelight vigil led by his grandmother, Marcia Weiss. He was subsequently laid to rest in a local chapel.