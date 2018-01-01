NEWS Lauren Jauregui to release first solo single Newsdesk Share with :







Singer Lauren Jauregui has announced she will be making her solo debut later this month (Oct18).



The former Fifth Harmony star previewed a video snippet of Expectations on Monday (01Oct18) and revealed the track will be released in its entirety on 12 October.



It will be a part of Lauren's upcoming solo project, which she previously promised will be very personal, exploring her bisexuality.



"My art is just self-explorative," she told Nylon magazine last month (Sep18). "I'm gonna talk about whatever it is that I'm going through, so if what I went through, I went through with a girl, you're gonna hear about it from that perspective. If what I went through, I did with a man, you're gonna hear it from that perspective, 'cause I just love souls."



Lauren opened up about her sexuality to Billboard in 2016, posting an open letter addressed to ultra-conservative, homophobic Donald Trump supporters ahead of the U.S. presidential election, in which she stated: "I am a bisexual Cuban-American woman and I am so proud of it."



Her solo career launch is a huge deal for Jauregui, who has also spoken out about her fear of writing her own music.



"Fun fact: I actually only started writing actual songs this year," she wrote on Twitter in May. "I had only written two songs in my life completely that I thought were ok and I was too scared of failure to try until my world shifted earlier this year."



"The rest of the songs you'll hear (on her first solo album) I've actually written within the past 3 weeks/month," she added. "Literally in the studio every day just opening the floodgates of all the s**t I never let myself say."

