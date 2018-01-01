Taylor Swift to open American Music Awards

Taylor Swift will give her first awards show performance in almost three years at the 2018 American Music Awards later this month (Oct18).

The Shake It Off singer announced her performance on Good Morning America on Tuesday (02Oct18), revealing that she would be opening the ceremony with a rendition of I Did Something Bad, taken from her 2017 album Reputation.

She then shared the announcement video on social media, showing her sitting on a sofa near her cat Meredith.

"Good morning America, it's Taylor, I just wanted to say I'm gonna be opening up the American Music Awards with a performance so, I wanted to...," she told the camera, before being interrupted by the feline, who gets up and moves partly out of the frame. She continued, "Don't be too excited about it, my God."

In the video caption, the 28-year-old wrote, "I'm opening up the American Music Awards with a performance of 'I Did Something Bad.' Meredith is not excited, but I am. #AMAs."

Taylor has shied away from awards shows since the release of Reputation, with her only other appearance being at the Billboard Music Awards in May.

The star is nominated in four AMA categories this year - Artist of the Year, Favourite Pop/Rock Female Artist, Favourite Pop/Rock Album for Reputation and Tour of the Year.

Other performers include Mariah Carey, Cardi B, Carrie Underwood, Ciara, Missy Elliott, Dua Lipa and Panic! at the Disco, who will pay tribute to Queen.

The fan-voted awards show will be hosted by Tracee Ellis Ross live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on 9 October.