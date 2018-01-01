Demi Lovato is 'working hard on her sobriety'

Demi Lovato's half-sister Madison De La Garza has shared her sister "is doing really well" in rehab.

The Confident hitmaker reportedly headed straight to a rehabilitation facility outside of California in August (18), after being discharged from Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center following a suspected opioid overdose in her Hollywood Hills home the previous month. Demi is still undergoing treatment in the hope that her time in rehab will aid her future sobriety, and Madison insisted that her family are "incredibly proud" of her efforts.

“Demi’s doing... she’s doing really well. She’s working really hard on her sobriety and we’re all so incredibly proud of her," the actress said during an appearance on podcast Millennial Hollywood with Dakota T. Jones. "It’s been crazy for our family. It’s been a lot. But we’ve been through a lot together and every single time, I mean if you read my mum’s book you would know,… Every time we go through something, we always come out on the other side a hundred times stronger than before."

Madison, who is best known for playing Juanita Solis in Desperate Housewives, added that Demi's family are particularly thankful "for the little things" and also revealed the thing she was most looking forward to doing when her sibling returns home.

"It sounds so small, but go to (frozen yoghurt spot) Menchie’s… Honestly, I’m more of a Pinkberry person, but she likes Menchie’s and so we usually go there,” the 16-year-old said.

The pop star was recently spotted taking a walk with a friend in the first public sighting since her reported overdose, while eyewitnesses have told TMZ that Demi and her ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama have been spotted together at a local Starbucks numerous times.

The Sorry Not Sorry hitmaker has also slashed $500,000 (£379,000) off the asking price of the home from which she was hospitalised.