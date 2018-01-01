Lily Allen almost sectioned after argument with ex-husband

Lily Allen was almost sectioned by medical staff after throwing a water cooler out of the window following a dispute with ex-husband Sam Cooper.

The Smile singer has been extremely candid about her mental health in the past, revealing her struggles with bipolar disorder, post traumatic stress disorder, and postnatal depression following the birth of her daughter Marnie, five - her second child with her ex.

She has opened up about her mental health issues once again for the latest issue of Cosmopolitan magazine, revealing that nurses almost sectioned her nearly two years ago, when she had split from Sam and heard he had moved on with someone new, although she already had a boyfriend, MC Meridian Dan.

"It was a build-up of everything and that (Sam's new relationship) was the straw that broke the camel's back," she said. "When I feel that the people I trust most have betrayed that, my whole world falls out from underneath me. (The staff) had me pinned down on the floor. I picked up a water cooler and threw it through the window.

"Dan said six nurses tackled me to the floor and they had the needle out and were about to knock me out and sedate me. Once the needle goes in, you're sectioned. (Dan) had to really fight with them not to do it."

The British star also revealed she battled an eating disorder while on the promo trail for her second album It's Not Me, It's You in 2009, as the thought of having to do photoshoots and red carpet appearances made her stop eating.

"When I was feeling really bad, everything that I ate would come back up," she confessed. "If I wasn't, it would be just lunch or dinner. Part of me getting ready for a show would be to vomit for 20 minutes. Then I'd clean up my face and start doing my hair and make-up. I just felt really fat and grotesque."

The singer says she now in a "good place" and credits therapy for helping her, revealing that she loves her therapist "more than anything" and is "terrified" about when he's going to die.

The 33-year-old has been very open about her personal highs and lows in her new autobiography, My Thoughts Exactly, which was released in September (18).