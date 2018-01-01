Taylor Swift meets young autistic fan she gave a service dog

Taylor Swift brought joy to a young fan with autism by inviting him to her show two years after she helped him secure a service dog.

The singer invited eight-year-old Jacob Hill to attend her Houston, Texas show at NRG Stadium on Saturday night (29Sep18), along with his therapy dog Reid, his mother Allison Hill and sister Jordan Fox.

"Taylor Swift was so kind," Allison said in a Facebook post opposite a photo of her and her family with the star. The image was shared by the organisation Autism Speaks.

"She said Reid was a big puffball and so cute. She was especially awesome with Jacob,” she added. "She didn't see my son's disability she just saw him. She got down on her knees and looked him right in the eyes and said hello and that she was thankful HE came to her show even though she knew it was loud and there was so much going on."

The Shake it Off hitmaker donated $10,000 (£13,000) back in 2016 to go towards a service dog for the boy. She became aware of the then six-year-old when he and his cousin Makaylee Duhon’s shared a version of her track Blank Space on YouTube, which was reworked to feature lyrics calling attention to his page on the fundraising site GoFundMe.

Swift and her mother then contributed to the campaign and posted a touching message on the charity site.

“Jacob, we hope you love your new dog!" they shared. "Please tell your cousins that they did a great job on the song! Love, Taylor and Andrea Swift."

After Jacob received the canine, his mother shared a post on the health website The Mighty, thanking Taylor for changing her son's life by giving him “the priceless gift of a best friend."