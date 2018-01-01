Ciara slammed three work-outs a day as she bounced back from pregnancy

Ciara has become a supermum since giving birth to her second child last year (17), revealing she often took on three training sessions a day to get fit and stay in shape.

The singer, who is married to American football star Russell Wilson, felt empowered after becoming a mother to daughter Sienna, and set herself the goal of looking good and feeling great.

Opening up about her 2017 work-out schedule in a new Cosmopolitan.com interview, Ciara says, "It was kind of like, wake up in the morning, breastfeed, eat a small meal, go train, come back in, breastfeed, eat another meal, go train, then come back, have another meal, and then a third training session at night.

"It was a good challenge, one I set for myself, not for anyone else. Taking care of myself makes me feel really good. And I want to keep it sexy too, you know."

The singer also enjoyed work-out sessions with her husband, documenting her exercise regimen via social media.

Earlier this year (18), the Goodies singer opened up about why fitness is so important to her, revealing she was suffering from abdominal separation: "I have Diastastis Recti (sic) from both of my pregnancies, so I have to work extra hard to regain my core strength," she captioned a photo of herself in her sports bra and leggings, displaying part of her abdomen. "Determined. Let's Go Mammas!"

Ciara is also mum to three-year-old son Future Zahir, from her previous relationship with rapper Future.