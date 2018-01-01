Kanye West trying to set up meeting between Colin Kaepernick and President Trump

Kanye West is reportedly working on a plan to end the stand-off between former football star Colin Kaepernick and U.S. President Donald Trump by setting up a meeting.

Colin hit headlines around the world in 2016 when he fell to one knee rather than stand for the anthem before a game, as part of a protest against racial injustice in the United States.

While many praised the move, which was quickly adopted by other sportsmen and women, but Kaepernick has since been blacklisted by teams in the National Football League (NFL) for demonstrating against the injustices of police brutality.

He has also been criticised by President Trump, who suggested NFL owners should fire the "sons of b**ches" who don't stand for the anthem.

Kanye has courted controversy for his support of the President, but he insists he wants to bridge the gap between people who have different opinions.

"I've been calling Colin this morning so I can bring Colin to the White House and we can remove that sons of b**ches statement and we can be on the same page," he tells TMZ.

Meanwhile, Kanye's wife Kim Kardashian has updated fans on the release of the rapper's new album Yandhi, which was rumoured to be coming out to coincide with his appearance on U.S. sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live over the weekend (29Sep18).

Kim has now revealed the record will be released next month (23Nov18) on America's busy Black Friday shopping day, which falls on the day after the Thanksgiving holiday.

"Nov 23 Black Friday YANDHI," she wrote on Twitter on Monday (01Oct18). "TRUST ME it is worth the wait."

Kanye tells TMZ he pulled the release after realising he wanted to add more to the album.

The rapper explains he is heading to Africa later this month to complete the project.