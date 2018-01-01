Rapper Cardi B arrested over nightclub altercation

Rapper Cardi B has officially been arrested and charged after turning herself in to police over an alleged attack on two strip club bartenders.

Cardi, real name Belcalis Almanzar, was allegedly involved in an altercation at Angels Strip Club in New York City in August (18).

The bartenders, sisters Jade and Baddie Gi, claim the Bodak Yellow hitmaker has had issues with them in the past, because she believes Jade once had sex with her husband, Migos rapper Offset.

Police officials investigating the case wanted to speak with Cardi in connection to the alleged altercation and, according to reports, she and eight members of her entourage surrendered to authorities in Queens on Monday (01Oct18). The 25-year-old was shielded from cameras by umbrellas and did not talk as she entered the precinct. However, she was photographed after she was released.

According to TMZ, Cardi was charged with two misdemeanours - reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. She will be arraigned on 29 October (18).

Cardi's rivals have claimed the rapper and her entourage launched an attack against them at Angels on 29 August, alleging they were injured and had to seek medical care after the rapper and her crew threw bottles and chairs at them. Jade also claims she was attacked by five people connected to Cardi at the nightclub two weeks earlier.

The feud reportedly began after Cardi confronted the sisters at a hotel in Atlanta, Georgia. A source insists the attack in New York was caused by someone throwing a drink.

However, the alleged victims' lawyer Joe Tacopina claims Cardi is to solely to blame.

"She continues to threaten them and clearly thinks her celebrity status is going to get her out of this," he tells TMZ. "But it doesn't matter if her name is Cardi B or Carl B... if she commits violent assaults she will be brought to justice."