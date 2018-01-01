Jennifer Lopez gushes over 'supportive' boyfriend Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez has praised her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez for making the "effort" to be by her side during her Las Vegas residency.

The multi-hyphenate entertainer performed her All I Have show, her residency at Planet Hollywood's Zappos Theater, for the last time on Saturday (29Sep18), with Alex in the audience. And in an interview with ET after the show, the three-time divorcee shared how much her boyfriend's continued, enthusiastic support of her career means to her.

"Listen, to have a partner who's that supportive, who comes to that many shows - we all know what it's like to be in show business. It's a grind," she explained of the retired baseball star-turned-broadcaster. "It's being away a lot and he really makes the effort, so do I, to be there for each other and it means a lot to me."

Rodriguez and his daughters were in the audience for the 49-year-old's emotional last show at the weekend, as were Jennifer's twins, who posed for a family snap on the red carpet.

J-Lo's daughter Emme and niece Lucie Wren Lopez-Goldfried, both 10, and Rodriguez's daughters, Natasha, 13, and Ella, 10, were pictured, with just her son Max missing from the shot.

Speaking about the Vegas show, the Jenny from the Block hitmaker explained how the residency - which was attended by many of her A-list pals - became more than just another gig.

"I thought it was just like another gig that I was going to do and it would be fine," she explained. "But, it actually turned out to be something so incredibly special and different and it's funny.

"It just taught me like when you approach things, you go 'I'm going to make this the best show Vegas has ever seen.' And when you're doing that in rehearsal from the beginning, you can actually make that happen."

All I Have has earned over $100 million (£76 million) and was seen by 500,000 fans over three years.