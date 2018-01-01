Cardi B turning herself in to police after strip club fight - report

Cardi B will reportedly surrender to police to be charged with allegedly ordering an attack on two strip club bartenders.

Sources close to the case tell TMZ.com that Cardi, real name Belcalis Almanzar, is wanted in connection with the alleged fight at Angels Strip Club in New York City in August (18).

The bartenders - sisters who go by the names Jade and Baddie Gi claim that the Bodak Yellow hitmaker has held a grudge against them as she believes Jade once slept with her husband, Migos rapper Offset.

According to TMZ, the rapper will surrender to cops on Monday (1Oct18) and will likely be charged with two misdemeanours, reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct, but will not be arrested. She will instead receive a summons to appear in court on the charges.

Cardi's rivals allege that musician and her posse attacked them at Angels on 29 August (18), claiming she and her crew threw bottles and chairs at them - causing serious injuries requiring medical care. Jade also claims she was attacked by five people connected to the hip-hop star at the nightclub two weeks before.

The beef reportedly began after Cardi confronted the sisters at a hotel in Atlanta, Georgia. A source close to the rapper tells TMZ the altercation wasn't premeditated and was, "spontaneous," having been caused by someone throwing a drink.

Cardi was recently involved in an ugly altercation with rival rapper Nicki Minaj, 35, at the Harper's Bazaar ICONS event during New York Fashion Week last month (Sep18) when she allegedly lunged at Nicki.

The Anaconda hitmaker's entourage created a barricade between the two women, and in a video captured at the bash, the 25-year-old is seen throwing her shoe at her fellow hip-hop diva. Cardi was escorted out of the party with a ripped dress and a huge bump on her head - but has since attempted to laugh off the incident.