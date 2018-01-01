Swizz Beatz calls out Kanye West for wearing Trump hat

Swizz Beatz has hit back at Kanye West's claims that he was "bullied backstage" at Saturday Night Live for wearing a Make America Great cap.

The Gold Digger rapper appeared on the premiere episode of Saturday Night Live's new season on Saturday (29Sep18), performing song I Love It with Lil Pump and premiering a new song with Teyana Taylor entitled We Got Love.

As the show was finishing Kanye launched into a pro-Donald Trump speech, during which he claimed he was asked not to go on stage wearing the MAGA hat.

Swizz addressed the issue in a post on Instagram, expressing his disappointment with Kanye's decision to wear the controversial headgear.

"I just seen that SNL, Kanye," the producer said at the start of a video he posted to Instagram. "And I hear you talking about being bullied for the hat. It feels kinda funny because we were just talking about the hat less than 48 hours ago.... I was just addressing how uncomfortable the culture feels with you representing somebody who's blatantly hurting our people."

Swizz, who has worked on albums Watch The Throne and The Life of Pablo with Kanye, added: "Ain't nobody bullying you, we love you... But you gotta stop that s**t man, that s**t ain't right, and you know how I feel."

Before the end of the clip he played a hip-hop beat with a chorus of him repeating the phrase "F**k the MAGA hat" over the untitled track.

Kanye’s support for Trump has disappointed fans and celebrities alike, because of Trump’s alleged connections with the alt-right.

On Sunday he posted a picture of himself wearing the red hat on Twitter and wrote: "This represents good and America becoming whole again."

"We will no longer outsource to other countries," he continued. "We build factories here in America and create jobs. We will provide jobs for all who are free from prisons as we abolish the 13th amendment."