Pink mourns death of beloved dog Nanni

Pink is mourning the death of her 16-year-old dog Nanni.

The What About Us singer posted a picture of herself sharing a kiss with the pooch on Instagram, alongside the caption: "Goodbye Kiss (broken heart emoji). Frangelica 'Nanni' Moore Hart. 2002-2018. Rest in sunshine pretty girl. Thanks for waiting for me to get home."

Pink had recently returned home to America after performing the final shows on the Australian leg of her Beautiful Trauma World Tour. After she shared her heartbreaking picture, she was flooded with messages of support from fans.

It's not the first time Pink has had to grieve for a lost pet. Back in 2013, she took to Twitter to reveal the death of her bulldog Foxy Mamma, writing: "We'll miss you Foxy..." Her husband Carey Hart added: "RIP Foxy Mamma. You had a good run. 13 for a bulldog is a full life. You will be loved and missed by many. #Family."

And six years earlier, their bulldog Elvis, who was a gift from Elvis Presley's former wife Priscilla, was reportedly found floating in the swimming pool at their Los Angeles mansion.

"Pink went to run an errand and left Elvis in the backyard of her LA mansion," a source told America's Star magazine at the time. "An hour later she returned and found him floating in her swimming pool. She tried to see if he could be resuscitated, but there was no luck. She was devastated. He had swum in that pool many times before with no struggle. Who knows why he drowned on this occasion. Elvis was like a child to her and her husband, Carey."

Following Elvis' death, Pink got a tattoo in his memory, with the inking reading: "A time to weep. A time to mourn. Sleep in peace."