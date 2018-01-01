Lana Del Rey labels Kanye West's Donald Trump support 'a loss for the culture'

Lana Del Rey has told Kanye West his support of controversial U.S. President Donald Trump "is a loss for the culture".

The rapper has never made a secret of his backing of the former reality show host, but caused controversy once again on Saturday (29Sep18) with a pro-Trump rant on TV show Saturday Night Live.

In the tirade, which wasn't aired, Kanye insisted Trump isn't racist and voiced his support for the POTUS as he sported a "Make America Great Again" baseball cap.

The father-of-three also shared a selfie of him wearing the headgear on Instagram, and Video Games singer Lana, who performed at Kanye and Kim Kardashian's wedding in 2014, responded by taking aim at him.

"Trump becoming our president was a loss for the country but your support of him is a loss for the culture," she wrote. "I can only assume you relate to his personality on some level. Delusions of Grandeur, extreme issues with narcissism - none of which would be a talking point if we weren't speaking about the man leading our country.

"If you think it's alright to support someone who believes it's OK to grab a woman by the p**sy just because he's famous - then you need an intervention as much as he does - something so many narcissists will never get because there just isn't enough help for the issue."

Lana wasn't the only celebrity to voice her disapproval of Kanye's latest move. Captain America star Chris Evans also vented his anger after Kanye suggested U.S. politicians should abolish the legislation that outlawed slavery, writing alongside his cap selfie: "This represents good and America becoming whole again. We will no longer outsource to other countries. We build factories here in America to create jobs. We will provide jobs for all who are free from prisons as we abolish the 13th amendment... Message sent with love."

He later tweeted that he meant "amend" not "abolish", but by then the damage was done, with Evans among those quick to hit back.