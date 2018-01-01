Ariana Grande desperate to go on tour despite anxiety

Ariana Grande is desperate to go on tour, but is too anxious at the thought of being away from home.

The 25-year-old previously opened up about coping with anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after a suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured more than 500 in a terrorist attack after her show at Manchester Arena in May last year (17).

And on Friday (28Sep18), the God is a Woman hitmaker explained her turmoil to her fans on Twitter, revealing she wants to go on tour but is frightened at the thought of being away from her home in the U.S.

“I’m antsy. can’t sit still. i wanna tour now. yesterday i jus wanted to sit home forever but today i wanna do show and see u. it’s all v (very) up n down rn (right now). but hi. ily (I love you). i am working on it. i’ll keep ya posted (sic),” Ariana responded to a fan who told her to take some much-needed time off to heal.

While many fans were excited to hear potential tour news, one follower expressed their concern that the singer would go on tour "and then regret it".

“Id never regret it. my happiest moments are with y’all and on stage and stuff. i think it’s just the looooooong chunks of time away from home that are scary to me rn (right now). hi i’m being too honest and people r gonna tear me apart but idc (I don't care) anymore. lol (laugh out loud),” Ariana responded.

She then told fans she would consider doing a "mini" tour as a compromise.

"i just love and miss you. everybody telling me i need to take time but i’m so antsy. idk (I don't know). ily (I love you),” Ariana added.

It's been a tough few weeks for the award-winning singer, after her former boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller, died of an apparent overdose on 7 September. He was just 26.