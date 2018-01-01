Lil Wayne replacing injured Childish Gambino at music festival

Lil Wayne has stepped in to replace injured rapper Childish Gambino at the Austin City Limits Festival next month (Oct18).

Earlier this week (ends28Sep18), the This Is America hitmaker postponed dates after limping offstage in Dallas, Texas on Sunday night (23Sep18), amid reports he had broken his foot.

"This Is America tour is postponed, not cancelled," a spokesman for the rap star wrote on Twitter. "My guy played through the pain, but has to sit some dates out. Back before the year's over."

On Thursday (27Sep18), Austin City Limits Festival organisers announced Lil Wayne would replace Gambino, real name Donald Glover, during the second weekend (13-14October) of the music festival in Texas.

"We're celebrating Lil Wayne's birthday today in the best way possible," a message on Twitter read. "We're adding him to the Saturday, Weekend 2 #ACLFest Lineup!"

Metallica, Travis Scott, Arctic Monkeys, and French pop group Justice will also appear at the festival.

Gambino, real name Donald Glover, kicked off his This Is America shows earlier this month, but disappointed fans during a recent Madison Square Garden show in New York when he revealed it was his last tour as his rap alter ego.

Demanding the concertgoers put down their mobile phones and live in the moment, he said, "If you bought a ticket to this concert, that means you bought a ticket to the last Childish Gambino tour ever. You don't need to record this s**t. This is that moment. This is not a concert. This is church."

Meanwhile, the Lollipop hitmaker celebrated his birthday on Thursday by releasing his long-awaited Tha Carter V album, which is expected to beat Kanye West's new record, Yandhi, to the top of the charts.