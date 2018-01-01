Nicki Minaj's dreams of having a family 'may be closer than people think'

Nicki Minaj has cryptically said that she might be closer to fulfilling her dreams of marriage and children than people think.

The Starships rapper has made no secret about her desire to be a mother, and in a new cover interview with Wonderland magazine, she hinted that she was not as far away from achieving her goal as the public may think.

Speaking about wanting children, she said, "I've got to get married first, then I'll have a child. I might be closer than people think, actually. I love children. I'm not going to put that off for much longer."

The 35-year-old, who has previously dated Safaree Samuels and rapper Meek Mill, told U.S. chat show host Ellen DeGeneres in August (18) that she was seeing someone but it wasn't serious, saying, "I don't have a boy."

However, she has been fuelling speculation she is dating Formula 1 racing driver Lewis Hamilton, after they posed together on the red carpet at the New York Fashion Week launch of Lewis' fashion line with Tommy Hilfiger earlier this month (Sep18) and were spotted leaving a hotel elevator together in Dubai. This week (begs24Sep18) they shared pictures of each other on their social media accounts for the first time, posting snaps from their desert quad bike trip during their holiday.

Elsewhere in the Wonderland interview, the Anaconda hitmaker insisted that the average person wouldn't be able to cope with the pressures of fame and the online criticism she endures.

"The average person wouldn't be able to deal with it - my level of ridicule. Most people mentally aren't strong enough to handle this pressure," she said. "I've been at the top of this totem pole for a very long time... Sometimes people just want to see someone who's been at the top fall, just to see if it can happen. It's a sadistic part of being a human."