Chrissy Teigen first met John Legend when he was in his underwear

John Legend was ironing in his underwear the first time he met his future wife, Chrissy Teigen.

The model has revealed the All of Me singer was backstage on a TV set making sure his clothes were wrinkle free when she first came face to face with him.

"He was ironing in his underwear and my first words were, 'You do your own ironing?'" Teigen told Gwyneth Paltrow during a recent Goop podcast to promote her new book, Cravings: Hungry for More.

And she insists neat-freak John still takes care of himself around the house and she loves just hanging out with him when there are no cameras flashing or adoring fans cooing over him.

"I think everyone always loves to ask like, 'Oh my God, do you just die? Is everything just so sexy? Does he sing to you all the time?'" she laughed. "I'm like, 'No, and I don't want it to be that way'. I love watching TV with him. I love watching (Real) Housewives. I love making a meal with him. I love seeing him interact with our kids. I love every part of seeing him happy."

The podcast chat quickly turned to food as the two cookbook authors talked about what they put inside their bodies.

Teigen confessed feeling good about the food she eats has become far more important than the food itself.

"I think it's good to be proud of what you eat," she told Gwyneth. "I think sometimes we like to pretend that we can do whatever we want and indulge in everything we want, but I think it's really good to feel good and it's a new milestone for me to understand that it is good to feel good. It’s not just all about that moment to satisfy yourself."