Ariana Grande begs for 'one okay day' in emotional Twitter spree

Ariana Grande has left fans concerned after admitting it had been a tough month, and asking for "one okay day" during an emotional series of tweets.

The Problem singer's representative announced earlier this month (Sep18) that she would be taking some time out "to heal and mend" following the events of the past couple of years, referring to the 2017 terror attack which took place at her Manchester Arena concert, and the death of her ex-boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller, who passed away from a reported overdose on 7 September.

Last weekend (22-23Sep18), Ariana assured her fans that "everything will be okay", but on a Twitter spree on Thursday night, she told her followers she was yet to feel okay.

"can i pls (please) have one okay day. just one. pls. i’m so tired pls," she tweeted, before retweeting her "everything will be okay" message and added, "j f**king k," meaning "just kidding".

Fans flooded her Twitter with supportive messages, and she then thanked her fans for loving her because "i do not deserve it".

When one user apologised in case fans had upset her, Ariana admitted that she probably should have kept her feelings to herself.

"Ur angels in my life. it’s just been a tough month. i’m trying to get my work done and get back to normal and it’s hard and i’m human and tired. sorry i let u in or worried u. i shouldn’t have tweeted. i kno better (sic)," she replied.

She concluded her Twitter spree with "ily", meaning "I love you".

The 25-year-old split up from Miller earlier this year, and days after his death, she paid tribute to him with an Instagram video.

"i adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will. i can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. i really can’t wrap my head around it," she wrote in the caption. "i’m so mad, i’m so sad i don’t know what to do. you were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else."

Ariana and fiance Pete Davidson skipped their scheduled appearance at the Emmy Awards, and her rep said she would be taking time to be at home with loved ones.