Lady Gaga posed as her manager to book gigs at start of career

Lady Gaga pretended to be her manager in order to secure gigs during the early days of her career.

The singer has won multiple awards since she released her mammoth debut album The Fame in 2008, and has gone on to become one of the best-selling music artists in history.

But before she made her breakthrough, Gaga - real name Stefani Germanotta - was so desperate for people to hear her music that she resorted to an unusual tactic to help her book shows.

"When I started my career, I decided around 19 years old that I was going to go for it as a singer, because I couldn't get any jobs as an actress," the 32-year-old explained in an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show which aired on Thursday (27Sep18). "I just hit the pavement running and I was dragging my piano around New York City banging on doors.

"I would call up and I would be like: 'Hello, this is Lady Gaga's manager, she's really hot right now, we would like the 10pm slot for her if you can fit her in," she continued with a mock English accent. "I used to just pretend I was my own manager to try and get the best gig that I could."

The Born This Way hitmaker eventually did make use of her acting skills and won a Golden Globe for her role in American Horror Story: Hotel in 2016.

However, her latest part is her biggest yet, as she plays Ally opposite Bradley Cooper's Jackson in his directorial debut, A Star Is Born.

"We're both from the East Coast, and we're both Italian, so before I knew it I was heating up leftovers in the kitchen and feeding him and we were talking about life," Gaga recalled, before praising the American Sniper star's vocal talent. "I heard his voice and I stopped dead in my tracks and I said, 'Oh my gosh Bradley... you can sing,'" she smiled.