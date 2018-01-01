Kylie Minogue: 'Paul Solomons doesn't compare to previous boyfriends'

Kylie Minogue has insisted her new romance with GQ magazine executive Paul Solomons "doesn't compare" to her past relationships.

The Australian singer, 50, went public with the British magazine's creative director in April (18) after meeting through mutual friends, just over a year after her bitter split from ex-fiance Joshua Sasse in February 2017.

The couple appeared all smiles during a recent trip to New York earlier this year, and now, the Spinning Around songstress has confirmed they're happier than ever in a gushing interview with British newspaper The Sun.

"It doesn't compare. It's lovely," she swooned when asked about the romance, before admitting that she wished her new beau could join her on her current European trek more frequently.

"He's not on the road with me because he's got a job and commitments, as much as I'd love him to be," she explained. "'I am so appreciative he is in my life right now.'"

Kylie has had a number of highly publicised romances over the years including INXS frontman Michael Hutchence, former Neighbours co-star Jason Donovan, and French actor Olivier Martinez, the latter of whom she praised for helping her through breast cancer in 2005.

The Love At First Sight singer confirmed she was dating Galavant actor Joshua in November 2015, with the couple announcing their engagement in The Daily Telegraph in February 2016.

Upon their split, The Sun claimed Kylie had ended the relationship over suspicions Joshua had cheated on her, and, earlier this year, the songstress said she was happy to have finally left the heartache behind her.

"I try not to sound cheesy, but I am. I was not in a good place, I was in a place where I was kind of kidding myself," she told Today Extra's Richard Wilkins. "To be set free from that is so liberating."