Demi Lovato slashes price of drug overdose mansion

Demi Lovato has slashed $500,000 (GBP379,000) off the asking price for her Hollywood Hills home so she can snag a quick sale.

The mansion is full of bad memories for the pop star as it's where she nearly died from a reported drug overdose this summer (18).

Demi put the four-bedroom pad up for sale earlier this month, when it hit the market at just under $9.5 million (GBP7.2 million).

She bought the home in 2016, but has not been back since she was found unconscious there and hospitalised in July. The Cool For the Summer star has been receiving treatment at a rehab facility following her release from the hospital.

The pad was targeted by a group of wannabe burglars in August (18), shortly after Demi checked into rehab.

Police officials learned the thieves were planning to raid the singer's home while she was away after discovering electronic communications about their alleged plans following an arrest.

The home was targeted by burglars at the beginning of last year (17) shortly after the place was caught up in a big mudslide story. The news coverage alerted the thieves to the whereabouts of the singer's pad.

"It (mudslide story) was all over TMZ," Lovato told Billboard at the time. "They showed pictures of my house. I was so p**sed. If a crazed fan studied those, they could break in.

"They (burglars) knew I was going to be away. They had a ladder and climbed to the second floor. My house manager was staying here, and the dogs started barking. She opened the door and saw a man on my balcony, and he ran. My dogs saved the day."

Lovato's home boasts a large backyard with a zero-edge pool, covered gazebo, private bar, and media room, according to The Blast.