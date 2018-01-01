Police called to Rihanna's home after burglary incident

Police officers were called to Rihanna's Hollywood Hills home to investigate a suspected burglary.

According to local TV news affiliate CBS Los Angeles, the Umbrella hitmaker's burglar alarm went off on Tuesday (25Sep18) - and detectives found evidence her home had been broken into.

Their eye-in-the-sky reporter Stu Mundel wrote on Twitter: "Rihanna's House Burglarized in the Hollywood Hills @LAPDHollywood arrived to find the alarms going off and no one home at the time. Neighbors give a description of suspects leaving the house."

He also posted two aerial snaps of officers standing outside the musician's luxury pad.

Los Angeles police officials told CBS that the suspects were spotted fleeing in a silver vehicle after the alarms went off. No one appeared to be home at the time of the incident, and it is not known if anything was taken.

Rihanna was pictured in London last weekend, and is due in Dubai for her first-ever Fenty Beauty charity seminar on Saturday.

The 30-year-old was the victim of a home invasion incident in May (18), when a man broke into the home and spent 12 hours there. The star was not at home at the time either, as she was in New York for the Met Gala.

The suspect, 26-year-old Eduardo Leon, allegedly disabled the house's alarm system and was waiting for the star to return home. He has been charged with felony stalking, burglary and vandalism.

Rihanna's home warning systems were also tripped last month - but the incident was a false alarm. Police descended on the property as they were on high alert due to the previous stalking episode.

Other stars living in an around Los Angeles have also been targeted by criminals, as French Montana, Wiz Khalifa, Bella Thorne and Christina Milian have all been the victims of recent attempted robberies.