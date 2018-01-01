Robyn 'back from the wilderness' after two years in therapy

Robyn spent two years in therapy during her hiatus from the music industry.

The Swedish star is gearing up to launch her comeback album Honey next month (Oct18), her first record since the release of her 2010 Body Talk trilogy, which spawned heartbreak hits like Dancing On My Own and Hang with Me.

Addressing her time away from the spotlight in British magazine Ponystep, Robyn explained how a large chunk of her downtime was spent rebuilding herself with the help of a counsellor.

"I spent a lot of time in Sweden between 2014 and 2016 because I was in therapy. I was in psychoanalysis for a long time and it was a period where I really decided to give that part of my life the time it deserved," the 39-year-old shared. "It's something you do three or four times a week, so I didn't travel at that point because therapy is such a commitment."

During the chat, Robyn opened up about the reasons for entering into therapy, explaining how a bout of grief had left her desperate for professional help. The Missing U singer added that she felt extremely grateful to be one of the ones that "make it back".

"I was grieving for my friend who died and grieving a relationship that fell apart. I kind of had to rebuild myself in a way that I hadn't done before," she admitted. "Some people die from sadness, that's a very common thing, right? But if you make it through to the other side, it opens up other doors."

The singer, famed for her tragic lyrics and catchy dance beats, also acknowledged how the experience has affected her music, insisting that living through her darkest times has enabled her to view Honey in a different way.

"One of the ways it has informed me making music is maybe realising how psychedelic it can be to be sad," she mused. "The record has taken four years to make and I've put everything I've got into it. I came back from the wilderness and in a much better state of mind."