Cardi B returns to the stage at Paris Fashion Week

Cardi B proved she is no shrinking violet as she returned to the stage at a Paris Fashion Week show on Tuesday (25Sep18).

The punchy popstar, who recently got into a fracas with rap rival Nicki Minaj, picked up her mic, rather than her shoe, as she performed at the Etam fashion show held during Paris Fashion Week.

Dressed in a stunning lilac ostrich plume trouser suit by Christian Cowan, complete with colour-coordinated hair, Cardi performed on the catwalk alongside models including Joan Smalls and Constance Jablonski.

The 25-year-old rapper, who is back at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with her Maroon 5 collaboration Girls Like You, performed a mini set including her hit songs Bodak Yellow and I Like It during the show.

“Thank you @etam for having me perform at your amazing show tonight! Your lingerie collection was sooo sexy i wanna f**k my man in all the pieces!” Cardi shared on Instagram after the show.

The new mum has made several glamorous appearances at Milan Fashion Week, where she crossed paths with her hip-hop rival for the first time since their scuffle at the Harper's Bazaar Icons party earlier this month, when she had thrown a shoe at Nicki, after accusing her of talking negatively about her baby daughter Kulture.

However, the brawl doesn't appear to have had any effect on the rapper's career, as sources close to the star have revealed none of her invites were pulled or appearances cancelled following the incident, including the Dolce & Gabbana show she attended on Sunday.

According to TMZ, friends of the star told the news outlet that Cardi thinks the fight with Nicki has even helped to "raise her profile".