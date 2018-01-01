Childish Gambino postpones tour amid foot injury reports

Rapper Childish Gambino has reportedly postponed his This Is America tour after seriously injuring his foot.

The This Is America hitmaker limped offstage in Dallas, Texas on Sunday night (23Sep18), amid reports he had broken his foot, two days after he reportedly arrived for a show in Las Vegas in a wheelchair and sporting a leg brace, which he removed before he hit the stage.

It was reported on Tuesday that his Wednesday night gig in Inglewood, California, had been postponed, and now Fam Rothstein, who is a director at creative agency Wolf + Rothstein alongside Gambino, real name Donald Glover, and Wolf Taylor, has revealed that's not the only date affected.

"This is America tour is postponed, not cancelled. My guy played through the pain, but has to sit some dates out. Back before the years over," Fam tweeted.

Childish Gambino had eight shows left on what has been billed as his final tour, including a gig in Oakland, California on Thursday night.

The critically-acclaimed actor kicked off his This Is America shows earlier this month under his musical moniker, but disappointed fans during a recent Madison Square Garden show in New York when he revealed it was his last tour as Gambino.

Demanding the concertgoers put down their mobile phones and live in the moment, he said, "If you bought a ticket to this concert, that means you bought a ticket to the last Childish Gambino tour ever. You don't need to record this s**t. This is that moment. This is not a concert. This is church."

He described his musical journey as his "dream come true", and said the New York venue was a special place to him.

"I used to come to this place to see some of my favourite rap acts when I was going to NYU (New York University). A lot of 'em didn't get to play stadiums this big. Y'all don't remember these times, but rap, it was like a small thing for a long time.

"Even when I was a kid people were like, 'Yeah, that's what kids do..'. Be yourself, cause dreams come true," Glover added.