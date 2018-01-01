NEWS Actor Geoffrey Owens donates Nicki Minaj money to charity Newsdesk Share with :







Former The Cosby Show star Geoffrey Owens has passed his Nicki Minaj windfall to charity.



The rapper donated $25,000 (£19,000) to the actor after learning he had fallen on hard times and was forced to bag groceries for a living.



Owens' luck quickly turned after a British tabloid reporter discovered him working at a Trader Joe's store in New Jersey, and now the work offers have started to trickle in - and so the actor is paying his good fortune forward.



Geoffrey has confirmed that Nicki's money has come in - and he's donating the cash to a cause close to his heart.



"I would like to give this donation to the Actor’s Fund in memory of the late, great Earle Hyman, who played Cosby’s father, Russell, on The Cosby Show," he tells TMZ.



"He lived his last many years and died at the Actors' Home. I am extremely grateful to Nicki Minaj for enabling struggling actors to continue pursuing their dreams."



Minaj has responded by telling Owens, "I'm happy to be a part of a great cause. I wish Geoffrey much success and want him to know how loved he is. Rest in Peace to Earle Hyman."



Meanwhile, Owens will be back on TV in 2019 after landing a recurring role on Tyler Perry's hit show The Haves and the Have Nots.



Perry offered him the gig shortly after photos of Owens bagging groceries went viral.



"#GeoffreyOwens I’m about to start shooting OWN’s (Oprah Winfrey Network) number one drama next week! Come join us!!!" Perry tweeted. "I have so much respect for people who hustle between gigs. The measure of a true artist."



Owens, who played Elvin Tibideaux on The Cosby Show from 1985 to 1992, responded to Tyler's offer, telling news show Entertainment Tonight, "That was kind of cool. I mean, that kind of sounded like he was saying, 'Come work with me'...



"That's a very, very generous thing for him to say. And we'll see what happens with that. That's encouraging."

