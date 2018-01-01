Aaron Carter finds love with Los Angeles artist

Aaron Carter has found love again.

The I Want Candy star went public with his latest romance on Monday (24Sep18), when he posted a photo of his new girlfriend, Lina Valentina, on Instagram.

The pop star added the caption: "I finally found my love of my life. No one has understood me and shown the love this woman has for me, EVER. @lina_valentina you have my heart for the rest of my life.

"Our relationship is new, but we WILL grown old together and have our family... I will cherish honour respect and be the man I’ve always wanted to be because you’ve shown me you’re the woman I’ve always dreamed of."

"You are my light, you are my dream and I will never give up on us, no matter what...," Carter continued. "You are my queen. I love you with every inch of my heart and soul. Relationships aren’t easy. But I want you to know I will never fall out of love with you. I’m coming home to you tomorrow."

Artist Valentina, who lives in Los Angeles, hinted she was Aaron's new girl earlier this month (Sep18), when she posted two selfies of the pair on her Instagram account.

This is Carter's first serious relationship since he split from Madison Parker a year ago, shortly after he opened up about his bisexuality online.

News of the romance comes after the 30-year-old star, the younger brother of Backstreet Boys singer Nick, told Us Weekly that he's keen to become a father.

“I was thinking about adopting. I want kids so bad,” he explained. “I turned 30 and I’m like, ‘Alright, my resolution is to have a kid.’ But not just a kid. A beautiful woman or man, because we can have kids too.

“My goal is to be a father. I really want to be a dad and I want to transcend any of the shortcomings that my parents experienced growing up with us.”