Lady Gaga drops teaser track from A Star Is Born

Lady Gaga has delighted fans by dropping a teaser of a new song from the soundtrack of her movie A Star Is Born.

The Bad Romance hitmaker dropped a minute-long snippet of audio from new song Is That All Right?, an anthemic ballad, accompanied with a video featuring images and critical praise for the movie which had its world premiere at the 75th Venice Film Festival in August (18).

The soundtrack also features songs Shallow, Maybe It’s Time and I’ll Never Love Again and is scheduled for release on 5 October, the same day the film opens in the U.S.

Gaga attended the U.S. premiere of the Bradley Cooper directed movie on Monday night in Los Angeles, dressed in a stunning silver lace gown.

In the musical remake, the 32-year-old plays Ally, a struggling artist discovered by Cooper's character Jackson Maine, who wants to make it in the music industry but is afflicted by self-doubt - something Gaga says she has never suffered from.

“Well, what’s different between Ally and I is that when I decided I was going to go for it as a singer and songwriter, I just hit the ground running,” Gaga told People magazine. “I was dragging my keyboard around New York and I was pounding on doors. I really believed in myself.

"Ally is not this way... she doesn’t believe in herself at all," she continued. "She’s very jaded by the music industry and she’s given up on herself."

To access the emotions felt by her character, Gaga went back to her "high school years", a time when she was bullied for "having big dreams".

“That’s where I went," she explained. "But I think I went further because I trusted Bradley so much - to be vulnerable, to be my authentic self.”

A Star Is Born is a remake of the 1937 film, which was remade as a rock musical in 1976 starring Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson.