John Legend and Chrissy Teigen slept together on first date

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen slept together on their first date, the model has revealed.

The pair met in 2007 when Chrissy starred in the music video for John's track Stereo and quickly hit it off. They headed out on a date shortly afterwards, and their relationship speedily went from platonic to intimate.

"We were on a music video set all day together, and then I went to one of his shows, and then... yeah," Chrissy grinned during an interview on Watch What Happens Live on Monday night (24Sep18).

Elsewhere in the chat, Lip Sync Battle host Chrissy was asked by a viewer how she and John celebrated when he won an Emmy award earlier this month (Sep18) - making him the 15th person in history to achieve EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) status.

Asked how "freaky" the pair got after the ceremony, Chrissy replied: "What's the lowest amount of freaky?" Admitting the pair went to get In and Out burgers to celebrate, she laughed: "I don't wanna be like 'we're so relatable'... but yeah we didn't do anything."

Despite making history with his Emmy win, John recently told Entertainment Tonight he is more concerned with his accomplishments in his personal life with Chrissy and their children, two-year-old daughter Luna and four-month-old son Miles.

“I love being a father, (and) love being a husband," the multi-talented musician shared. “I love just being a musician and getting to do what I love to do every day, which is write and perform songs and hopefully make people's lives a little better by the music and art that we create."