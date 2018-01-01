Kelly Clarkson praises Carrie Underwood for miscarriage reveal

Kelly Clarkson has heaped praise on her pal Carrie Underwood for going public with her miscarriage heartbreak.

The Cry Pretty hitmaker announced last month (Aug18) that she and her husband Mike Fisher are expecting a sibling for their three-year-old son Isaiah, but she has since revealed their baby joy had been a long time coming - and she actually miscarried three times in 2017 and 2018.

The sad news stunned fans, and now her friend and fellow American Idol champ Kelly has applauded Carrie for opening up about the personal tragedies and helping to erase the stigma surrounding the public discussion of failed pregnancies.

"I'm so happy for her," Kelly tells Entertainment Tonight. "I didn't know a lot of the situations that were going on behind the scenes, and I have a lot of friends that have gone through that (miscarriage) several times as well."

The Because of You singer, who has two children of her own, reveals she actually reached out to Carrie, via email, to share her admiration for the mother-to-be's bravery.

"It's so important that you talk about it. I know you don't have to because it's a hard thing to do, but it makes women that feel inferior, or feel like something's wrong with them, it makes them feel comfortable, and (know) that (other) people go through it," Kelly adds.

Underwood, 35, opened up about her desperate attempts to expand her family in a candid interview on CBS Sunday Morning earlier this month (Sep18).

"I'd kind of planned that 2017 was, you know, going to be the year that I work on new music, and I have a baby," Carrie explained.

"We got pregnant (in) early 2017, and (it) didn't work out. (I) got pregnant again, early 2018. Didn't work out. So, at that point, it was just kind of like, 'OK... what's the deal? What is all of this?'"

Carrie admitted she was "afraid to be angry" about the triple tragedies, because she has such a "blessed" life, but when she thought she was suffering her fourth miscarriage with her unborn baby, she began to question why she was able to keep conceiving if she was unable to carry the child to term.

"I was like, 'Why on earth do I keep getting pregnant if I can't have a kid? Like, what is this? Shut the door. Like, do something. Either shut the door or let me have a kid,'" she shared.

"That was, like, a Saturday - and the Monday I went to the doctor to, like, confirm, another miscarriage, and they told me everything was great!"