Fan threatened to shoot Pete Davidson after Ariana Grande romance went public

Pete Davidson received hate messages and death threats after his romance with Ariana Grande went public.

The comedian has revealed that one Ariana fan threatened to shoot him in the face.

In a candid new SiriusXM interview with Howard Stern, the Saturday Night Live regular said, "Someone wanted to shoot me in the face because she's so hot. You know how insane that is?

"Am I that ugly that people want to shoot me in the face?"

And Pete, who recently returned to social media to promote the new season of SNL after a summer break, admits he's done with the Internet.

"It makes me feel weird about myself...," the 24 year old explains. "If you want to find bad stuff about yourself, you can very easily."

He has deleted an Instagram post, in which he poked fun at the paparazzi following him around New York City, and now his account has no pictures or video.

In July, Davidson deleted all his posts on social media, explaining: "The Internet is an evil place and it doesn't make me feel good. Why should I spend any time on negative energy when my real life is f**king lit. The fact that I even have to say this proves my point. I love you all and I'm sure I'll be back at some point."

"I'm able to let it bounce off, but I think it would bother anybody," he told Stern on Monday (24Sep18). "I want to beat everybody up, but you can't."

Pete also revealed he really believes he and his fiancee were always meant to be together: "I just think some people are meant to be together and some people aren't," he added. "Even if they are good people or not, some people just aren't good in relationships together. And I just think we're supposed to be together."