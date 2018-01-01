NEWS Posthumous Lil Peep & XXXTentacion collaboration set for Top 10 debut Newsdesk Share with :







A string of brand new singles are set to debut inside this week's Official Singles Chart Top 40.



While Calvin Harris & Sam Smith's Promises looks set to extend its lead at Number 1 to a fourth week, a new posthumously produced track featuring the late rappers Lil Peep and XXXTentacion called Falling Down is on course to be the week's highest new entry, currently at Number 10.



Both artists passed away within the last year. Peep - real name Gustav Elijah Åhr, died last November at the age of 21 from a suspected overdose. XXXTentacion – 20-year-old Jahseh Onfroy – was shot and killed during a robbery in Florida in June this year. While the two didn’t work together during their lifetimes, the collaboration has been brought together posthumously by mutual friend iLoveMakonnen, who co-wrote Falling Down with Peep before his death.



Meanwhile, Jess Glynne could enter this week's Top 10 with All I Am, up two places to 9, and Eminem's Killshot - the latest response in his back-and-forth feud with Machine Gun Kelly - is at 11.



Rita Ora is on course to debut inside the Top 20 with new single Let You Love Me, currently at 15, French Montana's No Stylist ft. Drake opens at 22, and the brand-new single from Mumford & Sons, Guiding Light, is at Number 30.



Singles set to climb this week are Sigala's Just Got Paid with Ella Eyre, Meghan Trainor and French Montana, up four spots to 33, and Khalid's Better, so far shifting four places to 40.



Outside the Top 40, Wolf Alice's Don't Delete The Kisses could make its singles chart debut following their Mercury Prize win last week for their Visions of a Life album.

