Dom Tivadar 'Sings & Plays Vol.2' released on Bo Sonic Records, please check out 'Bottle Go Bang' below.FUN FACTS:- An interesting breed indeed, "Dom Tivadar Sings & Plays Vol.2" is his 3rd album released on limited edition lathe-cut record- Beatlesque and Bukowski fuelled Dom Tivadar's music echos in the realm of the hungry ghosts.- Fiercely DIY, multi-instrumental and caveman-rhythmic, all sounds and bum notes created and recorded by Dom Tivadar (except track 3 Stiv Rippengal- Drums, Zain Safwain- Guitar, Matteo Hanean- Saxophone, &track 4 Zain Safwain- Drums)- Like an understated native cowboy, a pirate alien in smokey shadows, lunatic grit and undefined heaviness looms lofty over elements of... well, almost Velvet Underground or Frank Black veined pop-rock.- AKA Son Belly, Dom Tivadar hangs his hat in Brighton UK and has been inspiring waves of trend in underground punk-rock-youth culture for a number of years at venues such as Sticky Mike's, Hope & Ruin, The Bee's Mouth and evvverywhere else.- "Filthy"- BBC Introducing..- "Too Jazzy (but cool!)" 4ad, ex- Pixies/Breeders management Also a visual artist, Dom Tivadar has been exhibited in the Tate Modern, Union Square NYC among other places. Mr Avid Diatonic is an anagram of Dominic Tivadar.LISTEN LINK:WEBSITE: http://dominictivadar.com/PRE ORDER: https://domtivadar.bigcartel.com/product/sings-plays-vol-2-pre-order